Expression

Expression

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
6h

Nothing points more to the fragile weakness, self-loathing and masculine uncertainty of dictators and tyrants than their hissy fits over free speech. Such weakness. Gao Zhen shows more strength than the entire Chinese government -- and world ruling class -- when he writes from prison: “Once a dragon slayer, now imprisoned, he has no regrets for mocking the wicked.” The Chinese government may have Gao's body imprisoned, but he is free. God bless him.

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Mike Walker's avatar
Mike Walker
4h

Criticising Hitler and Stalin and Mao is just like kicking a man when he’s down. They are dead.

Let the dead rest in peace along with millions they slaughtered.

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