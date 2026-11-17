Then-U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino arrives as protesters gather outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Baker)

Rutgers University has a rough record when it comes to free speech. But today, it deserves some praise. While politicians, student groups, and commentators spent the day arguing about “platforming” a controversial campus event, Rutgers got it right.

The lead-up

Ahead of Monday’s Rutgers Republicans event — a speech and Q&A with former U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino — a petition calling for its cancellation had more than 1,600 signatures. The petition urged Rutgers to cancel the speech, arguing that Bovino’s presence on campus would create an intimidating environment for students.

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Rutgers didn’t give in. On Friday, Nov. 13, a Rutgers spokesperson defended students’ right to hold the event: “As a public university, Rutgers is committed to protecting freedom of expression, even when views expressed may be controversial or generate disagreement.” The university confirmed that there would be an area for protesters to assemble the night of the event.

Had one of the country’s worst universities in the College Free Speech Rankings (a disastrous 257th out of 261 schools) finally figured out its First Amendment responsibilities? Given Rutgers’ history of canceling speakers due to community uproar, skepticism was warranted.