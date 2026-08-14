Expression

Expression

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Michael Mohr's avatar
Michael Mohr
Aug 15

No doubt.

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David Shuford's avatar
David Shuford
Aug 24

There's a lot of ground between "somewhat serious" and "very serious". I'd like to see the breakdown between these levels as selected by liberal/conservative respondents.

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