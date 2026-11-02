A San Joaquin Delta College police officer holds an anti-police recruitment flyer during a confrontation with a student over her right to post it on campus. Screenshot from a video of the encounter, edited using AI.

On Sept. 10, San Joaquin Delta College hosted a Public Safety Career Fair, where one student offered a different message about police recruiting. She put up flyers saying, “TAKE THE PLEDGE: I WON’T JOIN THE STOCKTON PD,” along with the names and faces of people the flyers identified as having been killed by Stockton, California, police. One professor tore down the flyers. So did a Delta College police officer, who then told the student to stop.

“This type of free speech,” a video shows the officer telling her, “is not allowed on this board.”