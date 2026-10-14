Expression

Expression

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DevonianBlue's avatar
DevonianBlue
17h

Shut those universities down!!

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Gregg Wolf's avatar
Gregg Wolf
17h

Democrats are Fascists, they hate free speech, hate private property and individual rights, support massive wealth redistribution, and they always have.🤷‍♂️

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