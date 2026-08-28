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Ronnie London is general counsel and director of litigation at FIRE.

A federal appeals court held Wednesday that a New Hampshire school district likely violated the First Amendment when officials punished parents for silently donning pink “XX” wristbands at halftime — and refusing to remove them — in protest of the opposing girls’ soccer team fielding a transgender player.

That tracks with FIRE’s amicus brief arguing the trial court’s extension of student-speech precedent to adults in public forums is unprecedented, unwarranted, and a serious threat to adults’ exercise of First Amendment rights — rights school officials shouldn’t be policing at events open to the public simply because they disagree with the message.

The court reached its decision without answering whether speech by adults at a public high school event should be governed by the First Amendment rules for public forums, or those that give schools more authority over student speech, such as Tinker v. Des Moines, Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier, Morse v. Frederick, and B.L. v. Mahanoy. The court also declined to decide whether those student-speech rules give schools the same power over parental or other adult speech.

Rather, the court focused on what it called the narrower “question at the center of this appeal” of whether school officials violated the First Amendment when they used the district’s “Public Conduct on School Property” policy to punish parents for wearing pink “XX” wristbands to protest transgender girls playing girls’ high school sports.

On that score, the court said, “the record evidence demonstrates the likelihood that the school district imposed sanctions … because it disagreed with the protest message conveyed.” That does not square with longstanding Supreme Court law holding “the government must abstain from regulating speech when the specific motivating ideology or the opinion or perspective of the speaker is the rationale for the restriction.”

The court cited the various school officials’ reasons for sanctioning the parents, including the superintendent’s statements that the “XX” symbol conveyed an “exclusionary” message about gender that was “intimidating, threatening, harassing, and discouraging,” and those by the principal who ordered the parents to remove the wristbands, who called the symbol “hateful” and “anti-trans.” In the court’s view, those statements showed school officials were objecting to the viewpoint behind what the parents were saying.

The court also rejected the school’s argument that it had a legitimate interest in restricting the parents’ speech because it might cause a disruption, a standard schools often invoke under Tinker. The evidence showed there was no disruption until school officials chose to intervene to punish the parents. The parents “did not stage any pregame demonstrations; did not march, shout, chant, or otherwise disrupt the game;” and did not confront the opposing player. Instead, they “waited until halftime before donning the ‘XX’ wristbands in a passive, silent gesture of protest.”

There was also “no evidence of harassment, given there is no evidence … any player actually saw the wristbands.” That undercut the school district’s claim it had an affirmative duty under Title IX to protect students from the speech, especially given the later-decided Supreme Court case that recently upheld state laws restricting sports participation based on sex assigned at birth.

As the court put it, “The characteristics of the school as a place of learning reinforce that administrators cannot favor one side of a debate involving parental speech on an issue of prominent public concern, and which, in those parents’ views, concerned the safety of their children.”

Because the silent display of the “XX” symbol fell short of disruption or harassment, the appeals court held the district court was wrong to conclude those interests justified restricting the speech. It accordingly returned the case to the trial court to determine whether to grant an injunction or if relief like a declaratory judgment would suffice.