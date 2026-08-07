Expression

Expression

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Aug 8

Where is the copy under the "Culture: segment of the post?

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Jack Jordan's avatar
Jack Jordan
Aug 8Edited

Thank you for highlighting Zenger, Andrew Hamilton and the principle that the lawyer and the jury established in Zenger.

Zenger's case is an excellent illustration of a principle stated by Justice Scalia writing for SCOTUS in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008 (and reiterated in Bruen in 2022):

"Constitutional rights are enshrined with the scope they were understood to have when the people adopted them, whether or not future legislatures or (yes) even future judges think that scope too broad."

"[I]t has always been widely understood that the Second Amendment, like the First and Fourth Amendments, [merely] codified a pre-existing right. The very text of the Second Amendment implicitly recognizes the pre-existence of the right and declares only that it “shall not be infringed.” As [SCOTUS] said in United States v. Cruikshank [ in 1876], “[t]his is not a right granted by the Constitution. [Nor] is it in any manner dependent upon [the Constitution] for its existence."

The First Amendment uses similar text to recognize the pre-existence of rights, i.e., “make no law . . . abridging.”

Almost exactly 230 years after Zenger, SCOTUS put the Zenger principle into precedent, and even improved on it significantly in two decisions in 1964 (New York Times Co. v. Sullivan and Garrison v. Louisiana).

As SCOTUS emphasized in Sullivan, "Authoritative interpretations of the First Amendment guarantees have consistently refused to recognize" the propriety of "any test of truth" that "puts the burden of proving truth on the speaker." "The constitutional guarantees require" a "federal rule that prohibits a public official from" penalizing or punishing criticism "relating to [any] official conduct" for its content until someone "proves that the statement was" a "falsehood" and that it was "made with ‘actual malice’—that is, with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not."

As SCOTUS emphasized in Garrison, such “speech concerning public affairs” is “the essence of self-government,” and it “should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open,” and it may “include vehement, caustic,” and “unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.” Garrison (a lawyer) publicly implied eight judges were criminally corrupt. Even so, the “public interest in a free flow of information to the people concerning public officials, their servants” is “paramount,” so “anything which” even “might touch on an official’s fitness for office is relevant” and protected, including judges’ “dishonesty, malfeasance, or improper motivation.” “Truth may not be the subject of” any type of content-based “sanctions” “where discussion of public affairs is concerned,” so “only” those “statements” proved “false” may be punished with “either civil or criminal sanctions.”

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