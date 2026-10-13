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Expression

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Kathryn R Titus's avatar
Kathryn R Titus
15h

You mean you don't know that the flock industry is using you to create an imaginary problem that provides them more profit? You need to study the topic thoroughly, dissecting all of the complexities.

Falling for their mental programming operation at your own expense is exactly what they want you to do.

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