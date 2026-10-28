Expression

Expression

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Anna OConnell's avatar
Anna OConnell
13h

I agree with the home owner. If a neighbor came directly to me with such a complaint, I would probably adjust my holiday decorations in the interests of neighborhood peace. But involving both law enforcement and elected officials without first speaking "neighbor to neighbor" makes this a free speech issue, and absolutely worth standing your ground over.

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
13h

As we saw with the Free Palestine university crackdowns, the assault on free speech by government censors is the everyday walking dead Zombie Apocalypse horror show.

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