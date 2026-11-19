The Internal Revenue Service Building at 1111 Constitution Avenue, Washington, D.C. (Shutterstock).

After the assassination of Charlie Kirk last year, the White House issued NSPM-7, a presidential memo nominally aimed at combating political violence. FIRE warned at the time that NSPM-7 blurred the line between investigating crimes and investigating beliefs. It designates “anti-Americanism,” “anti-capitalism,” “anti-Christianity,” and “extremism on migration, race and gender” as “indicia” of political violence.

Now, the machinery NSPM-7 set in place is running.

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This week, The New York Times reported on an internal IRS memo describing the work of agency investigators assigned to a task force formed under NSPM-7. The memo mentions at least four criminal investigations, referrals of tax-exempt groups for audit, and reviews of subpoenaed financial records of people arrested at immigration protests. The task force is also investigating “doxxing,” a term the administration has stretched to cover constitutionally protected activity like filming and posting photos of ICE agents or noting their presence in a community.

We don’t yet know whom the IRS is investigating. It’s possible some of the cases involve actual crimes. But when a government task force operates under a presidential directive singling out disfavored political views as grounds for suspicion, it’s hard to trust that it’s investigating people for what they did rather than what they believe.

And there is already evidence of the government using NSPM-7 to cast a wide net and surveil lawful activity. In Minnesota, Homeland Security agents acting under the directive infiltrated meetings of anti-ICE activists and compiled dossiers on attendees whose only apparent offense was exercising First Amendment rights.