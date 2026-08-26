Expression

Expression

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Von's avatar
Von
3d

‘Bringing’??"

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RVD in AZ's avatar
RVD in AZ
Aug 27Edited

Where is this most important of caveats that Free Speech must exclude hate speech. It ain’t in our constitution that’s for sure, but you do you. And, it goes without saying that university educated, liberal women, of all colors, must by all means make the majority of any committee that defines “hate speech,” for the ignorant masses hell bent on making their frustrations heard.

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