Expression

Expression

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Dee's avatar
Dee
Oct 20, 2025

I believe this and based on anecdotal evidence this seems to be an inherent difference between males and females. I’ll theorize that it’s because, from an evolutionary biology perspective, women are much more dependent on the community to keep themselves and their children safe so it’s more important for them to closely align with others in the community.

That said, I don’t know how to apologize on behalf of my sex. This is so wrong. The answer to speech we disagree with isn’t banning the speech, it’s more speech making the argument for why the initial speech was wrong. Debate is how we arrive at the best ideas; we don’t just accept the first thing someone says.

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JdL
Oct 20, 2025

Tolerance of other views (hearing them without screaming or trying to get the speaker fired, etc.) correlates strongly with the level of confidence the listener has in his own views, I think. Anyone who is secure in his own beliefs and actions has no need to fear contrary perspectives, and is content to answer them with reason, not force.

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