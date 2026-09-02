Expression

Expression

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Elgie's avatar
Elgie
3d

Khalil, in particular was instrumental in creating the threatening atmosphere against Jewish students at Columbia. In keeping with Mr. Gelfand’s argument, is it really a good idea to allow people into America who aren’t citizens to foment that kind of hatred coupled with physical threats to American citizens? I think not.

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TJ's avatar
TJ
3d

Anti-west, pro-terrorist antisemites have every right to their speech, but maybe we shouldn't be importing them from abroad.

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