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J. Watson's avatar
J. Watson
2h

I have a tendency to think that teaching about a Black Jesus should be ignored / even applauded by the administration, and that college students who are offended ought to be told to pound sand.

By the same token, I would be in favor of almost no protection for accusing colleagues of operating out of a "fascist playbook." That comment is unnecessary and shows a lack any sort of mark of serious engagement with ideas. I'm not sure I would punish to the extent that Pepperdine did, but I would certainly be tempted.

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
2h

C'mon FIRE, you can do better than hackery like this. Nothing to do with "black Jesus"; everything to do with a toxic radical who unjustly and repeatedly attacks her colleagues and superiors.

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