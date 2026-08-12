Expression

Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Jordan's avatar
Jack Jordan
Aug 12Edited

Executive and judicial officers should be reminded that long before the First Amendment many of the foremost leading Americans showed us the meaning of some of the rights and freedoms that were merely enumerated in the First Amendment.

Past SCOTUS justices who cared to inform Americans about the crucial truth about and vital purposes of our freedom of expression and communication kindly and conscientiously quoted a crucial clarification by the First Continental Congress in 1774. SCOTUS justices did so in majority opinions in Near v. Minnesota, 283 U.S. 697 (1931) and Roth v. United States, 354 U.S. 476 (1957).

On October 26, 1774, the First Continental Congress penned its Letter to the Inhabitants of Quebec and declared “five great rights” of all American citizens. That august assemblage included some of the brightest stars, not only of the American Revolution, but also of the future new government under our Constitution starting in 1789. It included the commander in chief of the Continental Army (George Washington) and our first two presidents, Washington and John Adams, and our first SCOTUS Chief Justice, John Jay (each of whom also was a member of the Second Continental Congress).

One of the “great rights” they declared was “the freedom of the press.” Fortunately, the 1774 Congress did more than merely write that right. They emphasized its meaning and power:

"The importance of this consists," in part, in "the advancement of truth" and the "diffusion of liberal sentiments on the administration of Government," by "ready communication of thoughts between [citizens], and its consequential promotion of union among [citizens], whereby oppressive officers are shamed or intimidated, into more honourable and just modes of conducting affairs."

SCOTUS also quoted the same language from 1774 in Thornhill v. Alabama, 310 U.S. 88 (1940), but SCOTUS substituted “ashamed” for “shamed.” Thornhill is a profoundly important opinion that is almost unknown to Americans. The Thornhill SCOTUS justices faithfully supported our Constitution with the following crucial elaboration:

"The freedom of speech and of the press" (the freedom of expression and communication) that the People "guaranteed by the Constitution embraces at the least the liberty to discuss publicly and truthfully all matters of public concern without previous restraint or fear of subsequent punishment. The exigencies of the colonial period and the efforts to secure freedom from oppressive administration developed a broadened conception of these liberties as adequate to supply the public need for information and education with respect to the significant issues of the times. . . . Freedom of discussion, if it would fulfill its historic function in this nation, must embrace all issues about which information is needed or appropriate to enable the members of society to cope with the exigencies of their period."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FIRE · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture