Expression

Expression

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Dustin Hecker's avatar
Dustin Hecker
10h

Not a First Amendment issue, I suppose. But, I'm curious how shutting down all the traditional male frats but not also the sororities isn't itself unlawful under Title IX?

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N Martin's avatar
N Martin
10h

Cornell 8.

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