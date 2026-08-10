Expression

Expression

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Pat Wagner's avatar
Pat Wagner
Aug 10

I've been reading and writing fan fiction for 11 years, posting on the award-winning Archive of Our Own site: AO3.org. I have made friends with other readers and writers all over the world. I love writing without deadlines or editors or those pesky grammar rules. What surprised and delighted me has been the professional skills of many of the contributors. Yes, there are lazy writers, whose works borrow the names from existing works and do nothing except plug them into superficial, paint-by-the-numbers plots. But some are worthy of bigger platforms.

I write because I love to write, love characters and stories, and it is fun. Most of the people I know have no interest in making money off their work. Glad to see the issues covered.

As usual, thank you!

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