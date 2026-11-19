Justitia CEO and FIRE senior fellow Jacob Mchangama speaks with Addison Phillips, vice president of philanthropy for Colcom Foundation, at Soapbox. (FIRE)

When FIRE President Greg Lukianoff welcomed the sold-out crowd at Soapbox — our first-ever public conference, held at Philadelphia’s The Bellevue Hotel — he had good news and bad news. “The good news,” he said, “is that freedom of speech has always depended on a surprisingly small number of people willing to stand up for it.”

“The bad news,” he added, “is that, apparently, we’re those people.”

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Over the next two days, attendees got to enjoy precisely the kind of programming and lively discussion you’d expect from those people:

FIRE advisory council members Steven Pinker and John McWhorter held a talk on filthy words and euphemistic language. FIRE senior fellows Nadine Strossen, Jacob Mchangama, and Jeffrey Rosen sat on panels about defending the “indefensible,” the global free speech recession, and how foundational free speech is to the American project.

Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie and Racket News editor Matt Taibbi did a talk on censorship and the media. Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman and SPIN founder Bob Guccione Jr. discussed how free speech interacts with comedy and offense.

"Welcome to Soapbox," FIRE President Greg Lukianoff, left, tells the audience. "You're one of us." (FIRE)

The wide range of conversations showcased how deeply free expression pervades every aspect of American life: whether money is speech, the state of free expression on the political left, dissent in science and medicine, tensions between the First Amendment and defamation law, and many other topics.

Some sessions looked for inspiration in how previous generations overcame censorship, including a panel discussion titled “20th Century Free Speech Struggles,” featuring FIRE Executive Vice President Nico Perrino, writer Amy Sohn, First Amendment lawyer and FIRE advisory council member Ronald Collins, and Aryeh Neier — ACLU executive director during the famous National Socialist Party of America v. Village of Skokie case.

Others looked ahead to free speech challenges we’re only beginning to face. In the panel discussion “AI Policy Beyond Censorship,” FIRE senior fellow Adam Thierer, Interdimensional AI founder Andrew Mayne, OpenAI head of strategic futures Dean W. Ball, and Columbia economist and professor Eli Noam discussed how policymakers and developers can manage AI while protecting free speech.

Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie and Racket News editor Matt Taibbi, left, discuss censorship and the media. Psychologist Steven Pinker and linguist John McWhorter, right, both FIRE advisory council members, discuss filthy words and euphemisms. (FIRE)

Programming also included live podcast recordings of Advisory Opinions with Sarah Isgur and former FIRE President David French, as well as The Fifth Column with hosts Michael C. Moynihan, Matt Welch, and FIRE board member Kmele Foster.

The entertainment was also top-notch. We kicked off the conference with a performance by the hip-hop artist Afroman, who was sued by Ohio police after he released a song mocking their behavior during a raid of his home. The next night we were treated to Ronnie Marmo’s phenomenal one-man show, I’m Not a Comedian. I’m Lenny Bruce, which details the free speech hero’s courageous fight against censorship in the 1960s.

Conference-goers could also enjoy photo-ops with Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross impersonators, hang with stilt walkers, and have a poet with a typewriter craft them custom verses by the elevators.

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It was a jam-packed couple of days, and through it all I kept coming back to something else Greg said during his opening address: “Welcome to Soapbox. You’re one of us.”

Normally, a statement like that would make me deeply uncomfortable. As an avowed Groucho-Marxist, I wouldn’t care to be a part of any club that would have me as a member. Nothing makes me more claustrophobic than an echo chamber, and the moment I think I’m in one I start looking for the exit.

FIRE Executive Vice President Nico Perrino, left, delivers a talk at Soapbox. Pharmacist Kim Diei, right, who teamed up with FIRE to sue the University of Tennessee for voting to expel her over social media posts, reaching a settlement of $250,000 in January 2025. (FIRE)

But Soapbox was the furthest thing from an echo chamber. For two days and three nights, all I heard was disagreement. In attendance and on stage were committed capitalists, Marxists, socialists, libertarians, liberals, conservatives, and everything in between. The sessions and Q&A periods reflected that diversity of perspective. Things got spicy at times, but the tenor of the entire conference was good humor and good faith. Whatever our differences, we all had one thing in common: an unyielding commitment to free expression, especially for those with whom we disagree.

Defending that principle is never easy, and as Greg alluded to in his welcome address, it’s often incredibly lonely too. Few people recognize this more than David Goldberger, who had been lead attorney of the Illinois ACLU during the Skokie case, and who suffered tremendous vitriol as a result. For his unwavering commitment to that principle in the face of powerful adversity, FIRE presented David with the second-ever Harvey A. Silverglate Award at the conference’s capstone evening gala.

The award was named after FIRE’s co-founder, who also took the stage to say a few words and announce his retirement from FIRE’s board of directors.

“I predicted,” Harvey said of launching FIRE with Alan Charles Kors in 1999, “that FIRE would wrap up its mission and fold in no more than 10 years.” As he stood before us that evening, more than a quarter century later, he added, “I now accept that I am a failed prognosticator.”

FIRE co-founder Harvey Silverglate delivers a moving speech at Soapbox. (FIRE)

Indeed, FIRE has grown exponentially, both in numbers and in its mission. But as he wandered the conference floors, Harvey said he was awed by what had become of his once small and scrappy organization.

He also understood how important that growth has been for the difficult and lonely mission of defending free expression nationwide. He joked that humanity’s two strongest urges are procreation and the desire to tell other people to shut up — and he believes the latter urge is stronger.

That may generally be the case, and if so, it’s why FIRE exists. But if those two days in Philadelphia proved anything, it’s that the free speech movement we are building is plenty strong, too. If future Soapbox conferences are half as engaging, illuminating, and filled with so many brilliant minds that differ in good faith, we’re going to be okay.

Greg was right — we are those people, and that’s the best bad news I’ve ever gotten.