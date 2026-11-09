Expression

Expression

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Nathaniel's avatar
Nathaniel
4h

FDR wasn't just bad on civil rights but his speech record was mixed at best. The poster above says books are "weapons" and FDR meant that directly -- a weapon against Germany. He was very willing to suppress speech at home when the speaker was a defeatist, isolationist or a communist critic -- Smith Act, pressing for sedition prosecutions, the Black Press, wiretapping, Mayflower broadcasting limitations. When he was restrained it was often due to his AG Francis Biddle.

Your closing is the whole ball game: living by the first-principle of speech is very difficult, even by people that can identify why it's important, which makes it so important that we constantly and continually remind each other why we must protect that freedom at all costs.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

I know what you mean, sir!

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/the-power-of-clear-writing

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