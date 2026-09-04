Expression

Expression

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L Simmons's avatar
L Simmons
17h

But then what about extremes, like a Nazi club. Though i entirely agree with your argument.

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Joe Horton's avatar
Joe Horton
1d

What are the advantages of being an affiliated club--as opposed to being a non-affiliated one? The right to post meeting notices? Advertise? Is there an actual injury here? Just asking.

Groucho didn't want to be a member of any club that would let him be a member.

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