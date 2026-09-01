Expression

Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
4d

Thanks for the article. No surprises here.

The CCP as a “democratically” unelected dictatorship has been dictating to its servants (citizens?) what they are allowed to say since the coming in of Mao.

My only hope is more people will be exposed to the crimes against humanity by the CCP, and your article is one step in that direction.

Here is my collection of the CCP’s infamy, pass it on so others have the evidence:

MUSEUM OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO TO XI

Holding Ideologues Aiding and Abetting the CCP Morally Accountable

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/museum-of-crimes-against-humanity

Reply
Share
Paul Judys's avatar
Paul Judys
4d

Because Christians are unthinking uncritical supporters of all authoritarianism across the globe. You can tell by how America's Christians have raced to embrace Russia how America's Christians have raced to embrace North Korea how America's Christians have raced to embrace every moral evil their leaders put forward as good.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FIRE · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture