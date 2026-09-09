Expression

Expression

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Fr. Matthew Venuti's avatar
Fr. Matthew Venuti
5h

No, what came to mind was “who wants to work with someone who get excited about a murder” and “why would any parent allow their child to be taught or lead by someone who cheers on murder?” A benefit of being religious employer is that we seem to be the only one who can hold employee to any defined moral standard.

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