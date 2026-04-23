Expression

Expression

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JdL
Apr 23

Among other bad things: "The bill includes a carve-out for journalists"

This should never be done, because it means that the populace must be divided into "journalists" and "not journalists", with different legal rights, and of necessity lawyer-enriching forays into the courts to argue which group person X belongs to. In a free society, everyone has the same rights.

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