Expression

Expression

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Rob R Baron's avatar
Rob R Baron
Jul 23

You write: “fears of antisemitic conduct are far from unfounded given widely publicized reports of rapid increases in antisemitic violence.”

I would like FIRE to simply acknowledge the costs of free speech, and to say honestly, free speech can provide ideological and emotional support for violence, but we support it anyway in our fervent belief and faith that the benefits outweigh the costs.

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