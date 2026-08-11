Expression

Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriel Armas-Cardona's avatar
Gabriel Armas-Cardona
Aug 18

In general, I think your take is correct: this is a treaty that allows for authoritarians to increase their power over individuals, including by potentially limiting speech.

But that doesn't mean there isn't genuine demand for this treaty. 79 States voted in favor of Resolution 74/247, which started the drafting process, and the UNGA adopted the convention itself through consensus.

The challenge is how can international cyber crime be curtailed in a rights-respecting manner? Unfortunately, rights-respecting countries couldn't come up with an answer fast enough, and now we have this convention.

While it's not yet in force, it has dozens of signatories, including from non-authoritarian countries. Almost certainly this will come into force, and a new tool that could be used to restrict individual rights will come with it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Anthony Teelucksingh's avatar
Anthony Teelucksingh
Aug 17

Some countries take a restrictive view of free expression and may criminalize speech in ways that would not be permissible in the United States. A country might define crimes in its domestic law that impinge on free speech as understood in rights-respecting legal systems. But that approach has no legal basis in the Convention, and the Convention does not require other countries to cooperate in enforcing laws that violate free-expression rights. Therefore, it is mistaken to claim that the Convention’s cooperation tools for “serious crime” invite domestic laws that criminalize free speech or enable abusive international cooperation requests.

A similar, broader serious-crime provision already exists in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC). Countries have years of experience handling evidence requests under UNTOC across a wide range of lawful and legitimate criminal investigations. Unlike UNTOC, the Cybercrime Convention’s serious-crime provision is limited to obtaining and sharing properly predicated electronic evidence. Today, electronic evidence is often generated by criminal conduct that is not fairly described as “cybercrime,” and that evidence may be located anywhere in the world. Without a mechanism for requesting international assistance to obtain electronic evidence, the Convention would be significantly weakened as a practical treaty for investigators and prosecutors.

Importantly, nothing in the Convention requires a country to provide cooperation where the conduct under investigation is not a crime under its own law; the request fails necessity or proportionality standards; or the request does not satisfy applicable human rights protections. The Convention also preserves legal safeguards—including dual criminality checks, human-rights refusals, and public policy exceptions—that rights-respecting countries can use to reject foreign investigations that violate civil liberties, including free speech.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FIRE · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture