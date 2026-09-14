Expression

Expression

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
4h

I'm gathering students censor because of what other students will say , either directly , or targeting them on social media. It becomes safest to keep your head down. As Pogo once said , "we have met the enemy and he is us". I'm not sure what the administration can do about much of that , and I don't see this getting better.

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
8hEdited

More misdirection from FIRE. Rating colleges and universities based on what students and student groups do to each other rather than what the administration does is unfair and irrelevant to free speech (lefties gonna left). Also, FIRE makes no attempt to research, publicize, or moderate their rankings in light of state and federal LAWS governing what educational institutions are legally required/permitted to or not allowed to teach, host, and/or investigate.

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