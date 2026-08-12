Expression

Expression

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Ryan Reilly's avatar
Ryan Reilly
Aug 20

Now do Cofnas

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Terry M.'s avatar
Terry M.
Aug 12

So can you generalize from Arday’s case? Under what conditions can a fair pursuit of justice take place? We all can see that Arday’s house of cards collapsed but why did that happen right here and now? And was it just?

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