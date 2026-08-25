Expression

Expression

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Leslie Brooks's avatar
Leslie Brooks
Aug 26

Impressive student response! Shane on the school!

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
Aug 26

‘By that standard, no editorial cartoon worth publishing would ever see print. That is not a reason to suppress a cartoon. That is a reason to publish one.’

I'm very impressed with how these students stood up for their First Amendment rights! The cartoon and article should be reposted. Free speech shouldn't be abridged because of your age or student status!

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