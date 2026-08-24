Expression

Expression

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Corwin Slack's avatar
Corwin Slack
6d

Please name names. Who is withholding the information you are seeking?

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hagamablabla's avatar
hagamablabla
Aug 27

Hot take but if you can't handle getting roasted on Facebook, you might not be a good fit for public office.

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