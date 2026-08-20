Expression

Expression

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Shawn Truax's avatar
Shawn Truax
Aug 21

Nice job Sarah. I thought your tone and take were both spot on.

I got interested in this subject a few weeks ago. I’d actually just finished reading his book and then found out a few hours later that he’d died.

This is one of the more surreal stories from a sociological perspective because the idea that the aftermath would focus on media censorship is not where I would’ve put my money if I were betting on Polymarket.

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
Aug 20Edited

I have to wonder how much of this is an attempt to take the necessary focus on accountability off Cambridge and questions about dei which spawned him

The claims he was a "private" figure are countered by his ongoing need for public approval and notoriety , which Cambridge helped to facilitate for their benefit ; "the best in his field". That claim in itself invites scrutiny.

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