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DanMaam's avatar
DanMaam
Aug 19

Can “meme police” not be funded by my taxes?

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Frankenheimer Graff's avatar
Frankenheimer Graff
Aug 18

I would be surprised if the First Amendment applied to foreigners applying for a visa. So if some European journalist spouted vile prose about Charlie Kirk's assassination, the US government should be entitled to refuse or revoke a US visum to this person.

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