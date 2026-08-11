Expression

Expression

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Steve Crumbaugh's avatar
Steve Crumbaugh
Aug 11

Let's be clear. They weren't stopping "celebrations" - they were putting a stop to alternative graduation ceremonies. Those are two very different things.

There must be balance between the rights of the institution and the rights of the individual. The individual has the right to speak out on these matters, the right to have a celebration that includes those invited, the right to attend or decline to attend the official graduation ceremony arranged by the institution. Demanding an alternate graduation ceremony for a specific group of students apart from the corporate ceremony is not a matter of free speech. The institution does not need to sponsor, cater to, or even allow facilities and resources to be used for alternative graduation ceremonies that would tend to dilute or distract for their traditional ceremony. The institution has no right or power to prevent unauthorized independent activities off campus (and not funded by the school), but they do have the right to refuse to allow the activities to be represented as sanctioned.

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Jim Kanalley's avatar
Jim Kanalley
Aug 12

I have to agree with a previous comment posted. To suggest that “affinity celebrations,” which is a euphemism for a segregated graduation ceremony, are “open to all” is highly disingenuous. The very nature of the ceremony is designed to “include” members of a particular “affinity group” which is a group based around whatever identity label(s). Almost by default others who do not meet whichever approved label would be excluded from the ceremony. I suppose there would be a few exceptions for “allies” but that term is also highly subjective on who qualifies and therefore would be allowed to participate.

I don’t disagree with the premise that these types of events or gatherings or associations are and should be legal in private settings separate from public or institutional funding and branding. Freedom of association should absolutely be a fundamental right among private individuals organizing together. But, taken further, if such a sociopolitical stance is taken and gladly approved of especially when the organizing principle is hatred and grievance, its not hard to imagine down the road when such policies would be pushed and advocated into law if/when said groups become a sociopolitical majority.

We need to look no further than any number of the highly contentious and controversial culture war issues. Many if not most of those issues, were cultivated and bolstered on college campuses and, downstream of that, now that many of those ideological adherents have entered public life and into positions of influence and power, they have begun to try and implement such policies which is the entire reason the “anti-DEI” pushback is a thing. Its not hard at all to imagine official segregationist policies to be proposed in the near future if such obviously publicly visible “celebrations” aren’t discouraged now.

One last thought, does anyone really think a “straight” or “white” or “male” or “Christian” or “Jewish” affinity group and celebration would be allowed to exist even alongside other groups? I would be more than willing to bet a group going by any one or combination of those identifiers would be heavily protested and disrupted by the very people clamoring for the ability to hold “affinity celebrations.” Which brings us to the question of, who are actually the bigots and segregationists in today’s age?

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