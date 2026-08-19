Expression

Expression

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Cameron Vaské's avatar
Cameron Vaské
Aug 19

Love this. It’s long past time we made sure the world of academia—a world of ideas, exploration, and learning—was free from politically-motivated intellectual policing.

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Rob R Baron's avatar
Rob R Baron
Aug 22

Stop obfuscating the issue here with the vague principle of academic freedom.

The 1A says nothing about keeping your public teaching job. The government shall not infringe your right to speak, so, after you are fired for failing the public school mission, you can peddle your views out in the public school yard.

The taxpaying sovereign citizens can set standards and goals for teaching, require behavior and favor or disfavor scholarship. It can award or takeaway academic freedom, and define the term.

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