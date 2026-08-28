Russell Thompson, information systems technician 1st class, reads Stars and Stripes with his son in the library aboard USS Blue Ridge on Feb. 1, 2003 (Elizabeth Acosta).

The FIREwire is a weekly news roundup of the biggest stories involving free speech, as well as reports, essays, fresh data, and original analysis.

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Pentagon fires Stars and Stripes editor

The Pentagon fired Stars and Stripes editor-in-chief Erik Slavin for “insubordination” days after he told CBS he would not run a Pentagon-written story in place of an accurate one. It then fired publisher Max Lederer and reporter Lara Korte too.

As Jacob Gaba reports, the firings capped a year of quieter work. In January, the Defense Department pulled the decades-old regulation requiring the paper operate freely, and a March memo expanded departmental oversight over editorial decisions.

In Vietnam, one senior officer’s standing complaint about Stripes had been that its reporters asked questions. It seems little has changed.

Below the fold

A federal appeals court ruled that a New Hampshire district likely violated the First Amendment by punishing parents who wore pink “XX” wristbands to protest a trans player being fielded on the opposing high school soccer team.

A Nebraska student’s cartoon criticized ICE, his school district pulled it, and when FIRE objected, they put the whole newsroom under prior review.

Massachusetts has a new law requiring due process before a complaint can get a library book removed. Wicked good move, Mass.

A Michigan city won’t give FIRE the Facebook posts that had its commissioners threatening to sue residents, calling them too “emotionally offensive” to release.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says online ads can now be used to track journalists, map their contacts, and expose their sources.

Around the world

Britain keeps prosecuting blasphemy without having a blasphemy law. As Sarah McLaughlin reports, retired police officer Stephen Gray was fined more than £1,000 for reposting a Facebook meme mocking Muslims over child marriage, while Hamit Coskun, who burned a Quran and was attacked in the street for it, beat the resulting charge only after an arrest, a conviction, and two appeals. Britain doesn’t need blasphemy laws when the process is the punishment.

Russia fined Meduza’s exiled editor Ivan Kolpakov for “participating in the activities of an undesirable organization.” Namely, the newsroom he runs.

Bangladesh will keep three journalists jailed until trial for crimes against humanity because they asked then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about student protests in 2024, and she answered by likening protesters to the traitors who sided with Pakistan against Bangladeshi independence — an insult that set off riots killing up to 1,400, drove her into exile under a death sentence, and may result in three journalists being hanged for asking the question in the first place.

Congo ’s M23 rebels banned media in the east they control from debating politics or covering the national government, and suspended Bukavu FM host Claude Kashonga for 45 days after he criticized rebels for seizing private homes.

Vietnam passed a publishing law this week, effective March 2027, redefining publishing as a technology industry and requiring AI labels for digital work.

Tech

A federal judge ruled the Pentagon’s “supply chain risk” label on Anthropic — imposed after the company refused to drop its weapons and surveillance guardrails — was unlawful First Amendment retaliation.

Also this week, Meta’s roughly $17 billion child-safety settlement brings curfews to teen accounts and age checks to everyone else’s.

By the numbers

12%. That’s the share of sanctioned scholars who told FIRE their careers ultimately came out ahead — and even they described the experience as hell, including days without sleep and an inability to think about anything else. The other 88% got the version without the upside, and a new FIRE survey of over 200 faculty plus two dozen interviews finds the damage is rarely just professional.