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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
16h

Let that happen in a local school board meeting and it will spread to city government, county, state and national. People need to tell such officials they do not have the right to silence citizens and other citizens need to show up and shout the names of the officials.

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Kathryn R Titus's avatar
Kathryn R Titus
16h

So have you yet figured out that the Nazis won the war?

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