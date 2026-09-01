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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
4d

There are elements from both the right and the left who are increasingly resembling the Stasi. On the right it is govt enabled , while the left uses cancel culture and destroying peoples reputations. It's authoritarians run wild. "Clowns to the left of me , jokers to the right; here I am , stuck in the middle with you".

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Nathaniel's avatar
Nathaniel
3d

"tentacles" is a bad word choice, especially in the lede. Remember we need FIRE to have as broad bipartisan support as possible. Wording like this makes it harder for people to call out overreach from their own side (which is already crazy hard).

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