Expression

Expression

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Foghornleghorn's avatar
Foghornleghorn
18h

Bollox. He’s clearing out the corporate liars & TDS sufferers

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Brahanseer's avatar
Brahanseer
18h

CNN and MSNBC unashamedly belong to the propaganda branch of the Democratic Party. They’re neither “independent” nor “news” channels although they masquerade as both.

It’s legitimate to exclude hostile propagandists from White House press briefings. Witness Jim Acosta’s flagrant disrespect towards the office of President. His promotion after frequent displays of contempt is demonstrable proof that his CNN masters approved of his conduct.

The country knew what was up. Both channels viewership ratings cratered.

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