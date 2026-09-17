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Expression

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Nina Wouk's avatar
Nina Wouk
3h

I think it's progress that Real Time reported on the pile-on instead of joining it. Which shows what an abysmal bottom there is to rise from.

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
2h

DEI and cancel culture hasn't disappeared , just been repackaged with word changes to protect the guilty. We are a very long way from this being over , and that's assuming it ever will. If you look at who's coming out of institutions of higher indoctrination , and moving into places of influence , that's not a solid bet..

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