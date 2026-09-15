Expression

Expression

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Magnificent fish pie's avatar
Magnificent fish pie
1hEdited

Brutally escalates when war escalates, wow big news.

After Charlie Kirk I no longer believe in conversations.

we’re heading towards violence. Its ok, it’s how difference were solved in most parts of history.

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AHF's avatar
AHF
8h

“In 2021, liberals were substantially more violent than conservatives, and women were slightly more violent than men.” I think maybe this could have been worded in such a way that taking it out of context wouldn’t be straight up false. Women are not more violent than men by any general definition.

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