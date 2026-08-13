Expression

Expression

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Ernest More's avatar
Ernest More
Aug 13

This isn't a free speech issue. Confusing the "expression" of wearing pajamas to class with freedom of expression is a real waste of time.

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Politically Abandoned's avatar
Politically Abandoned
Aug 13

My wife and I are constantly surprised by what people think is appropriate to wear to our black church, much less out in public. When people see anyone out in public, they "tag" you into categories--old man, young woman--and you become an avatar for that group. When folks wear slippers, pjs, and bonnets (not a stylish wrap but a $1 shower cap) to the store or on a plane, that tag gets put on everyone in that group. And if you are dressed appropriately, you still get tagged, but with "At least HE/SHE isn't dressed like THAT." Tuskegee is reminding its students of something our pastor says, being black does not require dressing or acting like the streets. Be the best of God's children.

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