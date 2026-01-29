Expression

Expression

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
Jan 29

Thank you for taking up this cause and I hope FIRE can put up the most robust case possible. I don't agree with a word Khalil says, but his right to free speech is inviolable, and that is what these cases are about - protected speech and not actions. It could not be clearer, thanks to your research, although I was pretty sure already that this was protected speech and not actions. If Khalil is deported, we won't live this down easily. These rights are what make America America, and we mess with them at our peril and the peril of every American citizen and resident.

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Skivverus's avatar
Skivverus
Jan 29

Freedom of speech, to be a meaningful principle, cannot be contained to "freedom of speech we like".

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