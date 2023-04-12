About Us

We are the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a nonpartisan nonprofit that defends free speech rights for all Americans.

We believe the ability to speak your mind, question authority, and listen to opposing views is not just a basic right but the cornerstone of a free society.

From breaking news analysis and legal battles to cultural trends, this is where we go beyond the headlines — taking you into the fight to defend the First Amendment and bringing you the stories that shape free speech in America.

Whether you’re a die-hard free speech advocate, a curious skeptic, or someone who just wants to understand the stakes, this is your home for smart, principled, and fearless writing.

Subscribe now to join the fight — and the conversation. By becoming a paid subscriber, you also become a FIRE Member. All proceeds go to FIRE.

Newsletters

The Eternally Radical Idea, named after freedom of speech, is a blog about free speech and censorship by FIRE CEO and President Greg Lukianoff. Start reading

The Free Speech Dispatch covers new and continuing censorship trends and challenges around the world, by FIRE’s senior scholar of global expression Sarah McLaughlin. Start reading

First Amendment News is a weekly blog and newsletter about free expression issues by retired law professor Ronald K.L. Collins. Start reading

Podcasts

So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast takes an uncensored look at the world of free expression through the law, philosophy, and stories that define your right to free speech. Hosted by FIRE’s Nico Perrino. All Episodes

Clear and Present Danger: A History of Free Speech takes listeners from the trial of Socrates to the Great Firewall, with host Jacob Mchangama explaining why have kings and governments have killed and imprisoned people to shut them up, and why countless people risked such fates to speak their minds. All Episodes

Free Speech Out Loud is a podcast devoted to supplying you with audio versions of prominent First Amendment cases. All Episodes