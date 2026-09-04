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Agents in the pews, Beijing in Houston...
FIREwire No. 43
  David Josef Volodzko
Whitman Republican Club denied affiliation — for being Republican
Right in its student handbook, Whitman College specifically promises every student freedom of expression and association.
  Brynn Lintner
Florida wants colleges out of politics. There’s just one problem.
This is the way, but vague carve-outs could swallow the rule.
  Ryan Ansloan
Our ancient faith in liberty
On free speech and the rights of noncitizens
  David Josef Volodzko
In China and Hong Kong, remembrance is a crime
Plus: New Zealand considers social media ban
  Sarah McLaughlin
Why is China dictating who speaks at a religious event in Texas?
In the United States, campus speakers, online expression, blockbuster movies, and printed books are all, of course, protected by the First Amendment.
  Sarah McLaughlin
This federal case against Minnesota protesters is worth watching if you care about your civil liberties
The tentacles of the Trump administration’s domestic spying apparatus are being revealed — and their reach is alarming.
  Matthew Harwood

August 2026

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