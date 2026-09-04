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Agents in the pews, Beijing in Houston...
FIREwire No. 43
22 hrs ago
•
David Josef Volodzko
7
2
Whitman Republican Club denied affiliation — for being Republican
Right in its student handbook, Whitman College specifically promises every student freedom of expression and association.
Sep 4
•
Brynn Lintner
20
2
3
Florida wants colleges out of politics. There’s just one problem.
This is the way, but vague carve-outs could swallow the rule.
Sep 3
•
Ryan Ansloan
9
2
Our ancient faith in liberty
On free speech and the rights of noncitizens
Sep 2
•
David Josef Volodzko
23
19
7
In China and Hong Kong, remembrance is a crime
Plus: New Zealand considers social media ban
Sep 2
•
Sarah McLaughlin
4
3
Why is China dictating who speaks at a religious event in Texas?
In the United States, campus speakers, online expression, blockbuster movies, and printed books are all, of course, protected by the First Amendment.
Sep 1
•
Sarah McLaughlin
32
3
10
This federal case against Minnesota protesters is worth watching if you care about your civil liberties
The tentacles of the Trump administration’s domestic spying apparatus are being revealed — and their reach is alarming.
Sep 1
•
Matthew Harwood
30
3
6
August 2026
Who’s afraid of the printed page?
FIREside No. 1
Aug 29
•
David Josef Volodzko
2
The Pentagon, the press, and the paywall
FIREwire No. 42
Aug 28
•
David Josef Volodzko
11
2
2
How universities turn scandal into censorship
Ryan Tsapatsaris holds a PhD in communication and is currently a master of law candidate at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Carey Law.
Aug 28
•
FIRE
8
Court backs parents punished for wearing pink ‘XX’ wristbands in silent protest of trans high school athletes
New Hampshire school likely violated parents’ rights by silencing silent protest based on viewpoint
Aug 28
•
FIRE
12
2
2
Is Britain bringing blasphemy laws back under another name?
A Facebook meme, a protest sign, and a big mess
Aug 26
•
Sarah McLaughlin
30
5
9
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