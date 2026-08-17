Expression

Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Waydell D. Carvalho, MSAI's avatar
Waydell D. Carvalho, MSAI
Aug 17

I always say, "If freedom of speech is the reason for violence; then we got a worst problem than freedom of speech."

Reply
Share
Usually Wash's avatar
Usually Wash
Aug 19

Excellent article!

Reply
Share
104 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FIRE · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture