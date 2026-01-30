Expression

Expression

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David
Jan 30

It's hard to take you seriously when you partner with someone like bovine Bari Weiss, a person who censors news that may offend the powers that be. Just because she owns something called "The Free Press" doesn't means she believes in a free press.

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