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Nina Wouk's avatar
Nina Wouk
Aug 21

I appreciate your going into the detailed history of the law that the government is trying to use. Most of us lack the knowledge to assess what is going on in court cases so we excited about irrelevancies, and we don't always know when the legal system has failed vs succeeded on its own terms.

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Kathryn R Titus's avatar
Kathryn R Titus
Aug 20

There is nothing in this world evil that doesn't fall under the same global conspiracy umbrella.

One minor example among thousand this would be the fact that the US itself is a conspiracy operation. Always has been.

The CIA admitted that conspiracies are everywhere when they intentionally confused people by acquainting the term conspiracy theory in 1967. It literally means the same thing as conspiracy fact.

They like messing with people's minds, which is why they didn't call it conspiracy hypothesis. And the sleepy sheeple never catch on....

The really clueless people don't know what foreign faction all of the orders come from.

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