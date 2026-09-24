Expression

Expression

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Ian Nolan's avatar
Ian Nolan
6h

This is, sadly, par for the course in strains of Quebec culture: they really don’t like negative depictions, especially from anyone they consider an outsider, and never mind if it’s warranted.

Eight or nine years ago, Andrew Potter penned a salient and relatively anodyne article in Maclean’s about the winter traffic problem in Quebec being linked to cultural malaise.

The government responded by essentially pressuring McGill university to squeeze him out of his coveted job there for which he was entirely qualified under the pretext that, not only was he casting Quebec culture in a negative light, but he was doing so as a maligned “Anglaise”, despite being fully bilingual and having resided in Quebec for a significant period.

It also says a lot about how seriously this rendition of Quebec culture takes its shortcomings. Rather than rectify them, they would rather sweep even honest and innocent reporting under the rug. You can imagine, then, how they react to anything construed as deliberate derogation, or “disrespect”.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
6h

Canada is a joke. If you are a Muslim or BIPOC, you will not face any penalties with these speech laws. They only apply to native Canadians, similar to the UK justice system.

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