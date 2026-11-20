Climate activists with Extinction Rebellion protest outside Trump Tower in New York City on Earth Day, April 22, 2026, amid concerns about the Trump administration’s NSPM-7 directive targeting political violence. ( Camara Porter/AdMedia/MediaPunch/IPx)

“The good news is the defense of freedom of speech can come down to a tiny number of people who just say ‘no.’ The bad news is we’re those people.”

— Greg Lukianoff in his welcome speech at Soapbox, November 2026.

IRS probes raise concerns

After Charlie Kirk’s assassination last year, the White House issued NSPM-7, a memo targeting political violence. At the time, FIRE warned it could be used to police ideas rather than crimes.

Now, The New York Times reports that an IRS task force formed under the directive has opened at least four criminal investigations, referred tax-exempt groups for audits, and reviewed financial records of immigration protesters. The task force is also investigating “doxxing,” a term the administration has stretched to include constitutionally protected activities such as filming ICE agents.

As Aaron Terr warns, the directive’s focus on beliefs raises troubling questions. In September, Matthew Harwood reported on how federal agents in Minnesota, acting under NSPM-7, infiltrated anti-ICE meetings and compiled dossiers on activists.

Below the fold

A Third Circuit panel has suggested that Amy Wax’s suit against the University of Pennsylvania may fit better as a free speech case than a discrimination case.

The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to take up challenges to Ten Commandments classroom laws in Texas and Louisiana.

A federal court struck down a Department of Homeland Security rule restricting visas for foreign journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists has opposed the policy since it was proposed in August 2025.

Culture

Angel Eduardo recaps FIRE’s first-ever Soapbox conference, held at Philadelphia’s The Bellevue Hotel. Two days of programming ran from Steven Pinker and John McWhorter on filthy words to a panel on 20th-century free speech struggles with Aryeh Neier, who ran the ACLU during the Skokie case. Afroman kicked things off, and Ronnie Marmo performed a one-man Lenny Bruce comedy show.

FIRE co-founder Harvey Silverglate announced his retirement from FIRE’s board and recalled predicting in 1999 that FIRE would fold within a decade. More than 25 years later, he gladly conceded he was wrong.

Tech

In a Persuasion essay now on Expression, Jacob Mchangama argues that social media doesn’t reward populists so much as punish incumbents who fail voters, whatever their politics. From Hungary to Serbia to Brazil, he finds online speech helping defeat illiberal incumbents and challengers across continents, and concludes:

It turns out that free online speech, far from being democracy’s fatal flaw, may be one of its greatest strengths.

Podcasts

The Blessings of Liberty explores constitutional history, Supreme Court debates, and the “American Idea,” hosted by bestselling author and constitutional scholar Jeffrey Rosen.

In this episode, constitutional scholar Saikrishna Prakash discusses his new book on the presidential pardon, tracing how a short constitutional clause grew into one of the most expansive and controversial powers of the modern presidency.

So to Speak takes an uncensored look at the world of free expression through the law, philosophy, and stories that define free speech — hosted by FIRE’s Nico Perrino.

In this episode, Nico asks why America protects even some of the most offensive and hateful expression, with University of Iowa law professor Samantha Barbas, author of Hate Speech.

In the comments

On Jacob Mchangama’s essay about social media and democracy, reader Ulysses Outis agrees that censoring content is the wrong solution, but argues that free speech “is not the universal fix” and that the real problem is how the big platforms’ algorithms are built, which he thinks reasonable regulation could address.

Daveed Benjamin asks whether there’s a third way between platform owners and government control, one where communities set the rules.

This week in history with Sheridan Macy

On Nov. 17, 1777, after more than a year of debate, the Articles of Confederation, the United States’ first constitution, were submitted to the states for ratification. The Articles established a central government empowered to declare war and conduct foreign relations, but left most powers, including taxation, to the states. The Articles also provided limited speech protections for members of Congress. But they did not protect the public’s rights to free speech, assembly, petition, or freedom of the press.

Moreover, the weak central government struggled to resolve disputes among the states while Congress lacked the power to regulate commerce or levy taxes. This prompted the Constitutional Convention to assemble in May 1787 to revise the Articles, but instead the delegates drafted a new Constitution, eventually followed by the Bill of Rights.

By the numbers

84%

That’s the share of surveyed African journalists who said they self-censor frequently or occasionally, according to a Federation of African Journalists survey of 1,586 journalists in 45 countries. Worse, 69% said threats made them avoid certain stories.