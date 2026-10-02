Expression

Expression

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
2h

Harper's magazine is honoring NPR CEO Katherine Maher with its first amendment award. She is an advocate for censorship. This is not the Onion: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/commissar-npr-ceo-katherine-maher-she-her

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