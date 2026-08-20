Expression

Expression

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Daniel Muñoz
Aug 23

Support for violence may be up, but violence itself is down this year—by a lot. I think this headline should be changed.

https://jasher.substack.com/p/the-2026-us-murder-rate-will-be-by?r=11j5s1&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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